Otoboahba Set To Shake The Scene With “3se Woara” Under Da Healer Records

Talented Ghanaian singer and performing artist, Alberta Nana Ama Otoboaba, popularly known as Otoboahba, is preparing to make her official entry into the music scene with her debut single, “3se Woara” (It’s Up To You), under Da Healer Records.

This much-anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Otoboahba’s musical journey. Produced by Healer, the song promises to deliver a compelling blend of melody and message, capturing the attention of music lovers and industry stakeholders alike.

In a recent conversation with Ekow Smith of Ghvibes, Otoboahba revealed that the inspiration for “3se Woara” came from Healer, who also played a pivotal role in guiding her through the recording process. Remarkably, she shared that this was her very first time in a recording studio—but with Healer’s mentorship, they created something truly magical.

“This is my first studio experience, and with Healer’s help, we brought the song to life in an unforgettable way,” she said.

Otoboahba also expressed her commitment to pushing creative boundaries with her music. “3se Woara” is expected to resonate deeply with listeners, thanks to its rich fusion of cultural influences and heartfelt expression.

As she embarks on this exciting new chapter, Otoboahba is poised to leave a lasting impression on the global music scene. Stay tuned for the official release of “3se Woara” — a musical journey that’s sure to inspire and uplift.