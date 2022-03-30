Otto Addo And Black Stars Congratulated By Borussia Dortmund

Germany Football powerhouse Borussia Dortmund has sent a congratulatory message to Otto Addo following the Black Stars qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in

Qatar this year’s after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the German outfit congratulated Otto Addo who is a member of their technical team after guiding Ghana to secure their 4th World Cup qualification.

“Congrats to Otto Addo and the @GhanaBlackstars on qualifying for the World Cup! 🇬🇭. A true Ghanaian legend!” the club tweeted.

Ghana is returning to the World Cup after missing out in Russia 2018.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s dream of securing a 7th qualification has taken a nosedive.