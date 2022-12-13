Otto Addo blamed for Ghana’s World Cup exit – Frederick Acheampong

Otto Addo is to blame for Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fredrick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

Following a 2-0 loss against Uruguay in their final group-stage match, Ghana, who needed at least a draw to advance, blew their prospects of doing so.

Acheampong made the implication that Otto Addo is incompetent when he said that the German-trained coach is the contrary of what he was made to believe while addressing what caused Ghana to leave the tournament early on Kessben FM.

“Naturally, we wouldn’t predict Ghana would take home the World Cup. The coach was disappointed since he had hoped we would perform better than the last time (us). Although I didn’t see that develop, some of us had faith in the coach and what we were led to believe about him. The ideal situation is to have an experienced coach.”

He went on to say that Otto Addo was not what he had been led to believe.

“Because of what I’ve experienced with the Black Stars, I appreciate such instructors, and we were led to believe that Otto Addo is tough, he is this, and that. a mentor who makes choices with firmness. Because, especially in our most recent game, it was all about small, basic mistakes that became costly.”

Fred Acheampong added that Otto Addo’s decision to field the team for the Uruguay game undermined the Ghanaians’ confidence and momentum.

“Even before the game began, the confidence and enthusiasm that Ghanaians had gained from our victory over Korea and our hope that we would defeat Uruguay were lost when the roster was announced. People immediately began to criticize. Inferring that even seemingly insignificant choices can have consequences “Added he.

Following the loss against Uruguay, Otto Addo resigned from his position.

Before the following Black Stars assignment, the GFA plans to locate a successor.

Following Otto Addo’s resignation a few weeks ago, Chris Hughton and George Boateng, who served as his technical adviser and assistant, respectively, are currently the front-runners for the open position.