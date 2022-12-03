Otto Addo confirms he will quit his job as coach

Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed that he was stepping down and looked to the future of his nation’s football despite their exit from the World Cup on Friday.

“It was always clear that I would stop after the World Cup. My family and I see our role in Germany, I like my life at [Borussia] Dortmund (where he works as a talent coach) and want to carry on there. This is a family decision,” confirmed Addo, who was positive about Ghana’s future.

Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay ended their World Cup adventure, with two first-half goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta putting the game beyond Ghana’s reach after Andre Ayew had missed a 19th-minute penalty.

“The players have to continue and believe in themselves. Experience can come through doing things badly,” said Addo, who offered advice for whoever replaces him.

“There are things that we have to work on in defense and to be more clinical in attack. I am certain the players will grow from this experience and do better next time. I am sure this squad has a bright future,” he added.

“This is football, sometimes it is beautiful and at times it is ugly. It was ugly today,” commented the coach, who had words of support for Ayew after his penalty miss.

"There is no player in the world who hasn't missed a penalty," commented Addo.