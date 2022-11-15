Otto Addo consoles injured Black Stars coach players

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo has consoled first-team regulars who couldn’t make the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

Black Stars first- and second-choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori were excluded from the final list after sustaining injuries with their respective clubs.

Baba Iddrisu was also ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury sustained with his club side, Real Mallorca.

Speaking to the press after naming his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup, Otto Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, felt sad for the injured players, especially at this late stage.

”I am really sad for those who got injured, especially at this late stage. I am a player myself, and I know how it feels not to take part on the big stage,” he said.

Otto Addo went on to say that he had called up an equally good replacements who would fit into the squad and could deliver when needed.

Manaf Nurudeen and Danlad Ibrahim were the two goalkeepers handed call-ups to replace Wollacott and Ofori, while Elisha Owusu replaced Baba Iddrisu.

Ghana begins its World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 and face South Korea and Uruguay in their second and third group matches, respectively.