Otto Addo Embarks on Solidarity Tour Amid Pressure as Black Stars Coach

Under-fire Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has initiated a solidarity tour to support his injured players, including visits to Alidu Seidu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Jordan Ayew as part of his efforts to maintain team morale amidst a challenging period for the national team.

Addo’s tour began in France, where he visited Seidu, who is recovering from a significant knee injury. The Stade Rennes right-back, who was ruled out for the rest of the season following a cruciate ligament injury sustained during a Ligue 1 match against LOSC, had successful surgery and is now focused on rehabilitation. The injury will prevent Seidu from participating in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Next, Addo traveled to Leicester to check on Issahaku, who is recovering from a severe knee injury that he sustained while playing for the national team in November. The winger will also miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

Finally, the coach visited Jordan Ayew, who has returned to full fitness after recovering from an injury he picked up during Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola last month.

These visits underline Addo’s ongoing commitment to his players and may signal support from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he faces growing pressure regarding his future. Under Addo’s guidance, the Black Stars endured one of their worst qualifying campaigns in recent memory, failing to win a single match and missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last month, Addo met with the GFA Executive Council, who stated they would make a final decision on his future after consulting with key stakeholders. Although Addo remains in charge for now, the incoming administration of President-elect John Mahama may influence the GFA’s decision, as the government is responsible for covering the national team coach’s salary.