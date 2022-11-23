Otto Addo hopeful of beating Portugal in Group H opener

Otto Addo Head Coach of the Ghana Black Stars, says he expects a tougher opposition from Portugal; though he believes Ghana will win to brighten its chances in the group.

Ghana would slug it out with the 2016 European champions in their first Group H match of the ongoing Qatar FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the media ahead of the crucial match, Coach Addo, the former Black Stars player, said his team was focused ahead of the game and described the World Cup as a big stage for every player to capitalize on.

“Everybody wants to win, and nobody can stop anyone. This is a big stage and a big game for us. What is happening around Christiano Ronaldo cannot distract us.

“We have to be confident, defend well and we are ready for the World Cup.

“There are lots of surprises, and we are ready. We are focused and not worried about what is happening around Chritsiano Ronaldo,” he stressed.

He said even though Portugal are odds on favourites, “we would let them know that is not what is going to work; because we believe in ourselves and are hopeful of beating Portugal”.