Otto Addo In Talks With Dortmund Winger For Black Stars

Ghana Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo is in advance talks to convince Dortmund youngster Ansgar Knauff to play for Ghana.

According to reports, the Black Stars Gaffer is bent on convincing him to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Europa winner has a Ghanaian decent through one of his parents and is eligible to play for Ghana.

Despite the youngster has represented Germany at various youth levels including U21, he is widely encouraged by the story of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who chalked some level of success with the Black Stars during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

