Otto Addo names final squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Otto Addo Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has named his final 26-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, schedule to commence this weekend.

The Black Stars are making their fourth appearance at the global showpiece in Qatar after missing out the last edition in 2018.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup after defeating Nigeria in the final play-off games.

The final 26 were selected from a pool of a 55-man squad list for the tournament, with Ghana opening her campaign against Portugal on November 24.



Below is Ghana final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders/wingers: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kamal Sowah, Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana



Strikers: Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew.