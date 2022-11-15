Otto Addo targets qualification ahead of Portugal, Uruguay, Korea match

Otto Addo Head Coach of the Black Stars has set sights on picking a slot in Group H to progress to the knockout stagse of the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Ghana is paired in a tough group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, however, Coach Addo remains confident his charges would survive in the preliminary stages of the tourney.

The former Black Stars player named his 26-man squad on Monday to represent Ghana at the Mundial.

When asked his target in the World Cup, he said, ” This is difficult and we would take it step by step. My first aim is to survive from the group stage. We have a strong squad, and I believe in the team to do well.”

Two countries with the highest points will advance to the next stage of the competition.

The Black Stars would begin camping on Monday, November 14 in Abu Dhabi, and fine-tune its preparations with a friendly match with Switzerland on Thursday before embarking to Doha, Qatar for the biggest football festival.

Ghana would open her campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before playing Uruguay four days after and slug it out with South Korea on December 2 for the final group game.