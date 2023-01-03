Otto Addo to Help Borussia Dortmund Sign on Mohammed Kudus

According to Footballghana.com, Borussia Dortmund will rely on former Ghanaian coach Otto Addo to sign sought-after midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is wanted by a number of clubs.

The Ajax player dominated the World Cup, contributing an assist and two goals in two games.

Kudus is having an outstanding season, scoring 10 goals for the Dutch champions in all competitions.

According to a previous rumor, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl spoke with Kudus’ agent about a possible summer transfer.

However, the Bild claims that because of his World Cup success, Dortmund may face competition from elite clubs in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder is reportedly a target for Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Arsenal in transfer window.

However, the fact that Otto Addo, who led Ghana at the recently concluded World Cup, is a member of Edin Terzic’s coaching team, may work in Borussia Dortmund’s favor.

And it’s hoped that the 47-year-old can persuade Kudus to choose Dortmund over Premier League interest.