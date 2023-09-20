Otumfour Osie Tutu II Truly Delivered An African Message In Scotland

The symbol of the Ashanti’s Royal Hierarchy Otumfour Osie Tutu II graced the St Andrews Africa Summit 2023 on a day that will be unforgettable in the literature and history of the summit.

The summit, hosted by St Andrews University in Scotland, saw the monarch delivering a keynote address on the topic ‘Traditional Leadership in A Modern Society’.

Given his leadership qualities with regards to his rulership of the Ashanti Kingdom, the choice of the Ashanti king by the management of St Andrews, gives some credence to the occasion, which is of great importance.

His leadership honesty, integrity and capabilities are unquestionable for all to see.

Especially how he disciplined some chiefs who were found to be flouting the rules and regulations that come with leadership as tradition and custom demands.

As part of the loyal entourage who went to support the Ashanti king, the chief of Npobi, Okotwasah Nana Owusu Sarpong I, could not believe what he witnessed saying: ” It was an eye opener. That man, Otumfour Nana Osei Tutu II is unbelievable.

“He was listened to intently, not because he is a king but because he was making too much sense. He didn’t speak for the Asantes or Ghanaians, but for the whole of the African continent.

“His speech was brilliant and very educative. The people were very touched, happy and overwhelmed with the flow of facts. We believe his next invitation to St Andrews will be a reception of an honour of a doctorate degree.”

He ended by hailing the king, saying “Kudos Asanteman wura”. To wit kudus, the owner of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Mr. Andrew Opoku Amankwah, a loyal to the Ashanti Kingdom will have his vivid account of the visit, feature in a later publication dubbed ‘The Essence of The Speech from Scotland’.

The stories of The Golden stool, Bonwire Kente and the Ashanti regalia were resounding and echoed across Scotland and beyond as ‘the talk of the town’s speech’.