Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV launches Development Fund

The Paramount Chief of Twifoman, Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV, has held his 2022 State Council Meeting at his Tu’A’Ankɔ Palace in Twifo-Hemang.

The State Council Meeting hosted some 150+ attendees that constituted over 45 sub-chiefs, their respective linguists and Abusuapayins, as well representatives from Ghana Heritage Fund, Forestry Department, the Regional Registrar, Maxwell Investments Group (MIG), et cetera.

Several pertinent matters concerning the well-being of the community members and the other chiefs were discussed at length, including the registration and security/safe-guarding of Stool Lands, the protection of the forest, and gazetting of present and incoming Abusuapayins and the official launch of the Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV Development Fund. The Fund is purposed to oversee and cater for the collective communal issues such as access to clean water, pervasive cases of teenage pregnancy, access to affordable healthcare and life insurance, as well as the creation of more jobs and providing a robust infrastructure to help boost the domestic economy.

The Otumfuo spoke very passionately about the Development Fund and highlighted several reasons the support of the other chiefs and community would be essential to see it work. He called for collaborations and the responsibility of ownership, pressing on the fact that wisdom and ability did not belong to one person alone.

After his (the Otumfuo’s) address, he announced to the traditional area his duly-appointed Chief Advisor to be Dr. Maxwell Ampong, whose duties are to advise the Otumfuo on the most innovative and modern strategies central to fundraising, strategic appointments and projects execution towards development, social impact, and global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

The Chief Advisor is also to lead on the most sustainable and equitable strategies, both present and future for the Fund.

Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV highlighted his intention to embrace Sustainability Development Models in his approach to development, hence the Development Fund. He said, “We are looking to ensure the longevity of our Projects through the execution of our ideas by way of Sustainability Development Models so that it will last long.” He also said that strides that have already been made towards this agenda would make life more comfortable for the entire TwifoMan community should they lend their support.

Dr. Maxwell Ampong further explained during his address that the Sustainability Development Model of the Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV Development Fund will have three main objectives;

TwifoMan being Locally Productive; TwifoMan being Globally Connected; and TwifoMan being Self-Sustainable.

He invited members of his team at MIG to speak to the innovation, viability and strong need for the Development Fund. The contributing team members included Dr. Abigail Anyomi – the President of MIG, Lawyer Abu – Legal Counsel at MIG, Rya G. Kuewor – the Director of Social Impact & ESG at MIG, Lucy Koranchie – the COO of MIG, Janet Nyanta Darah – Executive Officer, and Prince Wilson – Officer.

The speakers applauded the Fund for its innovation and directionality and alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, the MIG Goals, as well as global ESG standards.

It was further said that The Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV Development Fund would greatly be an important community-building block for social progress and the subsequent creation of micro-economies that will promote a stronger internal community. And finally, propagating a model that other communities with similar social structures and economic climates could emulate.

Otumfuo’s Sister, Mama Victoria Oteng, took on the plight of the Teenage & Pregnant. Statistically, there are high occurrences of Teenage Pregnancy within the region. She urges that even though the Otumfuo has personally met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on ways to save these children, the community and other stakeholders need to do their part.

Dr. Abigail Anyomi assured attendees that a Development Fund is in the right direction. But it would be most efficient with the full support of the chiefs. She also iterated that it’s a national matter so the problem is known, but will require some time executing strategic initiatives to see material changes in this unfortunate trend.

Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV also announced his Football Tournament within his Kingdom. He has recognised that building community will take many forms. This gives the chance for people to commune through the TwifoMan Traditional Football Cup Tournament. At the final match, Otumfuo and all his sub-chiefs will be there with much display of funfair, to present the CUP to the ultimate winner of the tournament.

The following day, the MIG team paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV at the his Tu’A’Ankɔ Palace in Twifo-Hemang before finally taking their leave back to their Headquarters.