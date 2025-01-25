Otumfuo Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Address Galamsey in Obuasi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for a collaborative, long-term approach to tackle the persistent issue of illegal mining (galamsey) in the Obuasi region.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the management of AngloGold Ashanti at the Manhyia Palace on January 24, Otumfuo condemned the recent clashes between suspected illegal miners and the mining company’s security team, highlighting the importance of upholding the law to ensure peaceful coexistence between the company and the local community.

Otumfuo acknowledged that illegal mining is a complex issue, often fueled by socio-economic factors such as unemployment. He commended the National Security and the Army for their role in maintaining peace and protecting the company’s operations but stressed the need for a more holistic solution involving government, mining companies, and local communities.

“I have been briefed about the threats on your employees and the security measures in place. Unfortunately, we do not currently have a Minister for Lands to discuss policy matters regarding illegal mining. However, once the minister is appointed, there will be a thorough discussion with the government and the President on the way forward,” Otumfuo said.

Emphasizing the importance of law and order, the Asantehene added, “We are not living in a banana republic. The law must be obeyed. People cannot just say that because they want to eat, they have to invade the mine. That is unacceptable. Change of government should not give people the license to misbehave or engage in illegal activities.”

Otumfuo urged AngloGold Ashanti to strengthen its community relations to foster better understanding and trust between the company and the local population. He suggested that effective communication and targeted community initiatives could help mitigate the frustrations that often lead to tensions. He emphasized the mutual dependency between the mining company and the community, stressing that sustaining this relationship is key to long-term success.

He also appealed to traditional and local leaders, particularly in Zongo communities, to actively engage with the youth to find peaceful, constructive solutions to the challenges. Supporting the integration of young people into legitimate employment, Otumfuo reiterated that illegal mining should not be encouraged by anyone, including the government.

“If the young ones want jobs, we need to sit down and plan how best to incorporate them into the mainstream economy,” Otumfuo concluded.