Otumfuo calls for stronger bond between Muslims and the Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Muslims in the Ashanti Region to maintain the healthy relationship existing between them and the Manhyia Palace.

He said the friendship between Manhyia and the Muslim community over the years fostered peaceful coexistence and community development, which must sustain for posterity.

He was speaking at a Quran recitation ceremony put together by the office of Kumasi Zongo Nkosuohene, Alhaji Ali Barry in collaboration with the Council of Ulamau in the Ashanti region to mark the 75th birthday of the Asantehene at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace.

The Quran recitation was meant to pray for the Asantehene for Allah’s guidance for good health and long life as he turned 75 years old.

It was also to show solidarity to the Asantehene for enhancing the peaceful relationship between the Manhyia palace and the Muslim community in the region.

Citing some historical antecedence, Otumfuo said Muslims had always been part of the Palace, playing significant roles in the traditional leadership of the Asante Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, who led the recitation advised the Muslims to strive to maintain peace and harmony with neighbours as the religion stipulates.

He urged all tribal heads to remain calm in the face of the misunderstanding surrounding the installation of a new Zongo Chief as Manhyia took steps to resolve the impasse.