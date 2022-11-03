Otumfuo Foundation, AngloGold Ashanti distribute 17,000 textbooks in Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, in collaboration with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, has donated 17,000 textbooks to 58 schools in the Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi East District.

The donation of the textbooks which comprised 7,640 English Language and 9,360 Science textbooks, followed a needs assessment conducted by the two organisations in collaboration with the Obuasi and Obuasi East Education Directorates.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Ababio, Stakeholder Relations and Capacity Building Manager of Otumfuo Foundation, briefing the media said the donation formed part of the vision of the Foundation to provide equal learning opportunities and to support education of children from pre-school age through to adolescence.

He said the partnership with AngloGold Ashanti was borne out of the resolve of the mining company to improve the livelihoods of people in its operational areas through education as incorporated in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

“Our Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is keen on not only making sure teaching and learning materials are readily available but also improving the livelihoods and welfare of teachers.

He believed improving education calls for satisfying the needs of all stakeholders,” he noted.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketia, the Obuasi East District Director of Education, lauded AngloGold Ashanti and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation for playing leading roles in the improvement of education in the country and appealed to other stakeholders to complement efforts of the government to improve education delivery in Ghana.

“Whiles I commend AngloGold Ashanti and Otumfuo Foundation for their kind gesture, I am appealing to other stakeholders to also come on board to support education.

We cannot leave the development of education to only the government,” he urged other stakeholders.