Otumfuo invites Akufo-Addo to late Asantehemaa’s 5th anniversary

The Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, Monday sent a delegation to the Jubilee House to invite President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo to the fifth anniversary of his late mother, Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Nana Afia Kobi II, the immediate past Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, died in November 2016 at age 109.

The delegation of Queen Mothers, who were accompanied by the Otumfuo’s, Linguist, Okyeame Baffour Kantankrakyi, told President Akufo-Addo that the ceremony would begin from February 6, 2022.

The occasion would also be used to celebrate the current Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Okyeame Kantankrakyi told the President that the event would start with a church service on the morning of February 6, 2022, and would be followed by a mini durbar at the Nana Afia Kobi Park in Kumasi.

The Asantehene, he said, would on February 16, 2022, hold a grand durbar to honour the late Ashanti Queen Mother.

“Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has asked us to relay this information to you, Mr President, and invite you to join us to honour Nana Afia Kobi II” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, thanked the Asantehene for honouring him with the invitation and pledged to honour the invitation.

“I will go to Addis Ababa on February 5 for the African Union Summit but i will come back that night. So i will come to Kumasi on the 6th,” he said.

However, he pleaded with the delegation to inform the Asantehene of his inability to attend the durbar on February 16, due to scheduled international meetings and engagements.