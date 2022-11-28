Otumfuo reiterates his commitment to work to promote peace

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reiterated his commitment to work with all the political divides in the country to promote peace, unity and development among the people.

He said Ghana needed peace and unity as well as meaningful contribution from all, irrespective of political, ethnic, tribal or religious backgrounds, to confront the current socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, stated this when a delegation from the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God Ghana, called on him at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The delegation, led by The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of the Church, was at the palace to introduce the new leadership team of the church to the Asantehene.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, commended the Assemblies of God church for its immense contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country, especially in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation as well as evangelism which had led to the spread of the gospel to every part of the country.

He congratulated the new leadership for taking up the mantle and asked them to unite and support the General Superintendent to achieve his goals and vision for the church.

Rev. Dr Wengam, on his part, praised the Asantehene for his unequaled contribution to nation building and development, especially in the areas of education, health, peace building, environment, tradition and culture.

He said the church, which currently had membership of around 600,000 in the country, had played key role in the socio-economic development of society.

Rev. Wengam, called on the Asantehene to use his bi-partisan office to encourage the leadership of the country to invite all political parties to a bipartisan round table discussion to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country’s economy in this time of global economic recession.

He, however, commended the government for the measures put in place so far to mitigate the harsh effects of the present economic challenges.