Otwetiri Community Needs Potable Drinking Water

The Otwetiri Community in the Akuapim North Municipality of the Eastern Region has petitioned the municipal assembly for the provision of piped water and a waste disposal site in the community.

The community of about 1000 people, mostly cassava and maize farmers, rely on the Otwetiri River as their primary source of water for both domestic and commercial use.

Mrs Emelia Akaglo, a member of Victory Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA), stated this during a program organised by the International Child Advocacy Programme (ICDP) in collaboration with Zonta of Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

She stated that the river was unable to supply enough water to the community due to the community’s growing population.

Again, the community lacked a waste management site to increase their willingness to practice personal and environmental hygiene, though she noted efforts were being made.

Mrs Akaglo said, “despite the fact that we have been sensitised to the importance of cleanliness, we do not have a proper dumping site in the community.”

She praised People for Health for educating the community on the importance of keeping the environment clean in order to ensure and promote good health.

People for Health is a non-governmental organization that empowers ordinary Ghanaians to express their concerns about healthcare delivery.

Mr Yohanes Akaglo, Vice Chairman of VSLA, said the river was frequently polluted by trash carried by the rains into the river, making it unsafe for human consumption.

He said villagers frequently cleaned the river to make it safe for drinking, and that during the dry season, villagers formed a long queue at the river’s bank just to fetch water for the house.

He added that the association was yet to receive a response from the municipality after sending the letter to the assembly two weeks ago.

Nonetheless, he appealed to well-wishers and other organizations to assist in providing portable drinking water to Otwetiri community.