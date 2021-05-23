The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou will host the 15th West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B General Assembly.

The decision was taken on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during the 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

WAFU Zone B is made up of countries including Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Togo, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

