Our Culture must be strengthened for posterity – MCE

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, has called for the strengthening of societal cultural values as they play critical roles in the growth and well-being of the state.

“Let’s uphold these cultural practices and values for the future of our children,” he said during the Volta Regional Culture Heritage held at Akatsi, on the theme: “Wear Ghana for Jobs in Ghana.”

“Culture is a unique way of life, which must not be misconstrued as a religious affair where people perceive it as an ungodly.”

Mr Nyahe called on parents and guardians to instill discipline in their children and wards so they would become respectful and responsible adults.

He commended teachers for their roles in the growth of children as future leaders.

Mr Adjetey Samuel Sowah, the Cultural Heritage Ambassador for Volta, under whose auspices the event was held, said it was time the people of the region and Ghanaians in general revisited the values bequeathed to them by their forefathers.

He called for the consumption of Ghana-made products, which would help position the region well for development.

Mama Fomeabu II, Queen mother of Dzuefe-Gbordome, who was the co-chairperson of the event, called on all to wage war against indecent dressing among the youth.

March is observed as Ghana Cultural Month, which, according to the National Commission on Culture, focuses on protecting the country’s indigenous rich culture and heritage for generations yet unborn.

There were art and cultural displays with poetry recitals and storytelling at the programme, attended by pupils, traditional rulers, and artisans.