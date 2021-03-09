The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Lead Pastor, Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God, has said the Ghanaian economy would bounce back in spite of the ravages of the Covid-19.

At the “Ghana Day” event, organised by the church to commemorate the 64th Anniversary of Ghana’s Independence, he said: “As God was able to save the nation of Israel by signs and wonders, so will He save Ghana from its challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said Ghana’s economy would be back on track as the dry bones came back to life according to the word of God.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had done its worse but the country would survive, be great again, be restored and God’s word for Ghana would come to pass,” Rev. Dr Wengam said.

“The country needs spirit filled leaders who would not only depend on books to rule but the hand of God for a blessed nation.”

“Don’t join the choir that sings doom of the nation, rains curses, complains, murmurs, and nags but join the choir that is optimistic that we will prosper.”

Rev. Dr Wengam encouraged members of the church and Ghanaians in general to go for the Covid-19 vaccine to help break the chain of transmission and save more lives.

He led the congregation to pray for the Government, President, and citizenry.

Mr Joe Anokye, the Director General, National Communications Authority, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said at 64, the country needed to reflect and count its blessings and give thanks to God.

He said it was instructive to note that the blessing of togetherness the nation was enjoying had eluded many countries for years.

Mr Anokye, therefore, called on the citizenry to value the peace and continue to work towards national cohesion.