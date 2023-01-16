Our economy will collapse if the debt exchange is rejected — Gabby

Gabby Otchere Darko, a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), claims that the country’s economic situation would likely get worse since some bondholders are refusing to accept the government’s debt swap program.

He has the opinion that the country will not benefit from the bondholders’ general rejection of the scheme.

The individual bondholders should modify their viewpoint, according to the private legal practitioner.

Mr. Otchere Darko stated in a number of tweets that the initiative was vital to save the economy and that those affected should be patient with the administration.