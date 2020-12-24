Ghanaian Afro music rock band, Boomski World, has said their music genre will mark a new beginning of Ghanaian music as they strive for global recognition.

The Boomski World trio namely Bobby Gold, Yaaro and DatBeatGod have released an enticing masterpiece titled “Hene” featuring sensational songstress, Viyaa.

The song produced by DatBeatGod, a member of the band, marks a new direction for Ghanaian sound considering its perfectly synchronised rhythm.

“We feel our kind of genre marks a new beginning for Ghanaian music. Our new jam captures the mystifying struggles of life and seeks inspiration for a better future accompanied with some touching lyrical vibes,” a post on their Instagram handle said.

Viyaa added her spark to the song with her soothing voice in the chorus which music loving fans would certainly love.

The Boomski World trio signed under Black Eagle Entertainment record label have been touted by music lovers to make a breakthrough in the music industry considering their different style of music.

The new song is readily available across all streaming platforms. Herewith the audio slide of the new song: