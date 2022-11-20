Our God is still alive despite economic hardship – Clergyman

The Elder Enoch Amo of the Divine Healer’s Church, Latebiorkorshie Assembly, has encouraged the members to continue to believe in the Lord to come through for them despite the economic downturn.

He told the members to have faith in the Lord and cast their burdens unto him because “He is still alive”.

“Brethren, do not look anywhere in times of difficulties, but always run to the Lord, and He will give you rest,” he reiterated.

Elder Amo urged the congregation to be prayerful and have faith in Him regardless of the circumstances.

“Because He lives, we will face tomorrow, and we will surely overcome tribulations,” he added during a Sunday service.