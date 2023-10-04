Our head of security is not a watchman – BoG

The Bank of Ghana has refuted claims that it plans to dispatch an ordinary “watchman” to meet and receive the petition of the OccupyBOG demonstration organizers.

The demonstration is being organized by the members of the Minority in Parliament to demand the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies following the recent revelation of huge loses, alleged profligate expenditures and excess money printingwithout Parliamentary approval.

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson noted that they has information that the governor had planned to dispatch the Head of Security at the Bank, Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng meet the demonstrators and receive their petition. But the Minority insisted that they will submit their petition to no one else but the governor himself.

According to him, sending the head of security to meet members of the legislature tantamount to gross disrespect to the third arm of government they will countenance it, adding that they will stay at the entrance of the central bank until the governor himself comes out and receives the petition.

Meanwhile, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George described the BoG’s head of security as a “watchman” who is not qualified to meet with MPs and receive their petition.

In response to that description, the Central Bank has released the full profile of its head of security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng, who has a legal background, served at the highest level of the military for 26 years and is credited with transforming security at BoG since he joined the bank in 2019 as a Director.

Find the full profile below:

PROFILE OF BOG HEAD OF SECURITY, WG CDR KWAME ASARE-BOATENG Rtd (Esq)

Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng Rtd (Esq) joined the Bank of Ghana in 2019 as a Director and in charge of its Security Department. He has since transformed the Security Department into an effective professional Unit.

Prior to this, he served for 26 years in the Ghana Air Force and rose through the ranks terminating as a Wing Commander and Deputy Director of the Legal Directorate at the Air Force Headquarters. He served in various capacities while in the military notably as Intelligence Operator, Administrator and Legal Officer.

He has undertaken various operational assignments including serving with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) as Force Conduct and Discipline Officer and as Force Intelligent Officer as UN Observer in Liberia.

Kwame was called to the Ghana Bar in 2007 having successfully completed the professional law program. He holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations and a Bachelor of Arts Degree both from the University of Ghana.

He is a recipient of several awards and UN Medals in recognition of his professionalism and dedicated service to the nation and the United Nations.