Hip-life legend Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame has stated the need for the proper recognition of musicians who have had an illustrious career and contributed to the success of Ghanaian music.

According to the multiple award winning artiste who is touted to be one of the greatest vocalists in Ghana’s music, instituting a Hall of Fame scheme would be in the right direction with musical icons being inducted yearly.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Prince Bright believed recognizing music icons would serve as an inspiration for upcoming artistes who would give their best to thrive Ghanaian music worldwide.

“There should be a Hall of Fame scheme to honour our music heroes because they have contributed massively to the growth of the music industry.

“This kind of recognition would also encourage up and coming musicians to work harder and give of their best, so they can also be remembered in the annals of Ghanaian music,” he noted.

Prince Bright was however delighted with the progress of Ghanaian music over the years especially with regards to sound quality.

“Sound has changed because back in the days it was all analogue but now you have more to work with in order to boost your sound quality.

“There is no doubt that sound has improved and we are on the right track despite the progress being made by other countries,” he stated.

