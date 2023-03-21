Our national purse won’t be safe under another NDC-Mahama government – NPP

Another National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s watch would drain the national purse, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has stated.

This claim, Mr. Mensah alleged was due to the “flamboyant and immoderate” lifestyle of the former President which he described as showy and extravagant.

Commenting on the nationwide campaign tour of the former president, Mr Mensah said “the lifestyle of Mr Mahama and his campaign message even in opposition is an indication that the NDC has nothing new to offer Ghanaians when voted into political power in the election 2024”.

“His assertion that he would cut down government expenditure and reduce the appointments of ministers of state to save the public purse is contrary to his flashy lifestyle,” Mr Mensah, a former NPP organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo region stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

“I followed former President Mahama’s recent campaign visit to the Bono region, and it would interest you to know that Mr Mahama flew to the region with a private jet and about 10 latest V8 Land cruisers awaited to pick him at the Sunyani Airport”.

“This is a clear manifestation that Mr Mahama and his NDC are desperate for political power just to enrich themselves and drain the public purse,” Mr Mensah indicated.

“This is the same Mr Mahama who has admitted that four years are not enough for any serious government to make any significant impact in development,” he said, and advised Ghanaians not to be swayed by the propagandist approach by the NDC to win their votes in the next general election.

Mr Mensah said despite the global economic shocks, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo’s government had performed creditably and was doing everything possible to stabilize the economy to alleviate the plight of the citizenry.

“We must therefore support the government in tackling our development deficit and ignore the visionless, corrupt and incompetent NDC and its leaders,” he said.

Touching on the impending NPP’s presidential primaries, Mr Mensah urged all the aspirants to remain decorous and conduct themselves properly in their campaigns devoid of insults and personal attacks.

“The presidential aspirants must remember that we need only one flagbearer to break the eight and they must not dirty themselves, instead stick to issue-based campaigns that make the Party more attractive to persuade floating voters to join and vote for the NPP to retain political power in 2024”, he stated.

“I think the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has set the pace for all the aspirants to follow his campaign of decency,” Mr Mensah stated.

He therefore reminded the NPP delegates to consider the choice of Ghanaians and endorse an aspirant with proven track records, saying the general interest of Ghanaians must be paramount if the NPP could retain political power in the next general election.