Our Secret Is Hard Work And Discipline – Ghana Judo Secretary General Koranteng

Mr. John Kennedy Koranteng, Secretary General of the Ghana Judu Association has disclosed that the secret of their young team is hard work and discipline.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Secretariat on Wednesday after the Judo team has returned from Togo where they won eleven gold and two bronze medals in a special West African Tournament, he said the judokas were really determined to perform and most of them won in record times not wasting time.

He said the boys and girls are the future of Ghana Judo so they should be supported.

He called on companies to adopt some of them, by awarding them scholarships so that they can learn and do sports at the same time.

“In fact these young guys are really good. All they need is motivation and encouragement and they will go places” he expressed.

He also commended the coaches who have time for the team, and sacrifice everything to make sure the judokas did the right things at the right time.

“Personally, I was very impressed with their performance, and I think the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Judo Association must encourage them not to stop midway, but take the sport to the highest competitions like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games as well as African and World Championships” he expressed.

Mr. Koranteng said the team is now preparing for the Olympic Games qualifier in Cote D’Ivoire and he is very sure they will do well again.

He thanked Kwabena Asamoah for presenting sportswear to the Judo Team