Our swimmers need encouragement and exposure – GSA

President of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), Mrs. Delphina Quaye believes Ghana national team swimmers can perform better if they are exposed and compete frequently.

Congratulating Team Ghana at the recent 3rd African Aquatics Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship held at the University of Ghana Legon, she said there is room for improvement, and appealed to corporate Ghana to sponsor their activities.

She commended parents who have time for their children who are swimmers.

She also hailed coaches who have instilled discipline in the team and teaching them the winning mentality.

She observed that the recent Coaching Course has been beneficial, while the trainers have been creative.

“Ghana Swimming is moving to the pedestal to become the next best and sought sport after football” she expressed.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye is the only female on the executive board of the Ghana Olympic Committee.