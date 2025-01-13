Outbound: Islands in the Void – A Thrilling Journey into Space and Earth’s Future

In Outbound: Islands in the Void, scientist and author Richard M. Anderson delivers an exciting narrative that propels readers into the cosmos while highlighting the urgent need to confront Earth’s most pressing social, political, and environmental challenges.

Set in the mid-23rd century, the novel delves into humanity’s race to secure its future through space exploration, while also aiming to restore a planet in catastrophic decline.

Amid widespread devastation caused by human-induced climate change, much of Earth has become uninhabitable. This mass migration, combined with war and political instability, sets the stage for the formation of the Global States United (GSU), which initiates the Space Settlement Program. This ambitious project aims to build sustainable space ecosystems and reverse the planet’s decline. Central to the story are Dr. Virgil Greenly, a scientist suddenly thrust into leadership, and Dr. Dag Harlow, a driven researcher whose ambition could either save or doom their mission.

“I wanted to explore what might happen to Earth and space in such a scenario, and how humanity might rise—or fall—under those circumstances,” Anderson explains.

Blending advanced technologies, vivid illustrations, and a cast of complex characters, Outbound: Islands in the Void explores themes of survival, resilience, and human ingenuity. The narrative’s interconnected storylines, along with a detailed guide to characters, locations, and futuristic technologies, provide a deeply immersive reading experience.

The first book in a planned series, Outbound: Islands in the Void sets the stage for even more thrilling adventures, with the sequel, Outbound: Becoming Meta Mars, set for release in spring 2025.

Outbound: Islands in the Void

Publisher: Precocity Press

ISBN-13: ‎979-8989830466

Available from Amazon.com

Richard Anderson, who holds a master’s degree in microbiology from San Jose State University, brings decades of research to his work. His debut non-fiction book, The Evolution of Life: Big Bang to Space Colonies, showcases his depth of scientific knowledge. Anderson resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and their three children.