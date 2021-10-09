Outbreak of Avian Influenza: GHS cautions public

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Eastern Region has asked people with acute lower respiratory illness with fever and shortness of breath to visit health facilities for Avian Influenza test.

This follows the outbreak of the disease in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.

A press release by the Service, signed by Dr John Ekow Otoo, Deputy Regional Director, Public Health, said the outbreak was detected by veterinary officers on two farms in the Municipality.

It said all birds in the two farms had been destroyed and preliminary disinfection initiated.

The GHS said the disease was highly infectious and urged the public to avoid contact with persons suspected or confirmed to be infected.

It warned against the consumption of raw or undercooked poultry products in an area where Avian Influenza infections in animals or humans have been suspected or confirmed last month.

The release said all suspected cases should be reported, managed in isolation, contacts traced, and samples taken for confirmation.

