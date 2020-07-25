The outdooring of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Presidential Candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, for the December 7 elections, has been slated for Monday, July 27, at 1845 hours.

A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday said the distinguished Professor was the first female running mate on the ticket of a major political party in Ghana.

“She is credited with pursuing a healthy mixture of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development during her tenure as Minister of Education,” it said.

The statement said because of the COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony would be limited to about 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings.

There would be live broadcast on radio and television and also livestream across social media handles where the public could watch, it said.

