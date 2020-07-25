The outdooring of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Presidential Candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, for the December 7 elections, has been slated for Monday, July 27, at 1845 hours.
A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday said the distinguished Professor was the first female running mate on the ticket of a major political party in Ghana.
“She is credited with pursuing a healthy mixture of innovative policy initiatives, quality outcomes and massive infrastructural development during her tenure as Minister of Education,” it said.
The statement said because of the COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony would be limited to about 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings.
There would be live broadcast on radio and television and also livestream across social media handles where the public could watch, it said.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832