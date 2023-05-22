Outgoing Burkinabe Ambassador to Ghana bids farewell to Foreign Minister

Mr Pingrenoma Zagre, the outgoing Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, has paid a farewell call on Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Zagre expressed his appreciation to the Government and the People of Ghana for the support accorded him during his 6-year tour of duty in Ghana.

He noted that the existing relations between the two countries had improved in the areas of high-level visits, electricity connection projects as well as the development of railway infrastructure, which had helped with connecting the two countries.

He said the presence of a large Burkinabe community in Ghana was a testament to the high level of hospitality of Ghanaians and commended Ghana for supporting Burkina Faso during challenging times.

He concluded by wishing Ghana’s Foreign Minister well in her endeavours and assured that Burkina Faso was committed to working with Ghana to further enhance the already existing good relations.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey expressed her profound appreciation to Mr Zagre for promoting the relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso, and for his role as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey assured the Ambassador of Ghana’s commitment to the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), through which projects such as the electricity connection and the railway development are being implemented.