Outgoing DCE donates furniture to Ningo Prampram Education directorate

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku outgoing District Chief Executive (DCE) Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has donated some office furniture to the Ningo Prampram district education office for onward distribution to some schools within the district.

At a short event to hand over the furniture to the district education officer, Mr Jonathan Teye Doku revealed that the gesture was triggered by a request made by some teachers asking stakeholders to consider the plight of teachers in the various schools in the district.

He noted that teachers in some schools do not have the requisite furniture in their school to aid in teaching and learning activities hence the need to procure the furniture to meet the demands of the teachers.

The outgoing DCE assured the education directorate of his commitment to ensuring that education within the district was uplifted for the benefit of the public saying the directorate should cooperate with the incoming District Chief Executive for development in Ningo -Prampram.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the District Education directorate Mrs Sarah Adibrosu, District Education Director expressed profound gratitude to the outgoing DCE for the gesture.

She added that the furniture came at the time when teachers struggled to prepare lesson notes and mark academic works due to the lack of standardized office tables and chairs for use by the teachers.

Mrs Adibrosu said the district does not have enough infrastructural facilities such as classroom blocks, furniture, teaching and learning materials to facilitate intensive teaching and learning activities.

She also used the occasion to call on benevolent organizations to support education in the Ningo Prampram District.

‘The education directorate has large land which could be used for the construction of classroom blocks in the district.

Eight standardized office tables and chairs were presented to the Ningo Prampram education directorate for onward distributions