Outgoing Education Director for Akrofuom awarded for outstanding leadership

Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akrofuom, has honoured the outgoing District Director of Education, Mr. George Sarfo-Kantanka for his outstanding leadership and contributions towards the development of education in the District.

The DCE presented a kente cloth and a citation to Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka at a short ceremony at Akrofuom witnessed by members of the District Education Oversight Committee, some teachers and students of the Akrofuom R/C School.

Commenting on the legacies of the outgoing Director of Education, Dr. Woode said Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka had been a key figure in positioning the District as a force to reckon with in the Region.

He said the Education Director throughout the period he led the directorate forged a strong bond with teachers in the District, an attribute that brought the best out of the teachers.

“The District in the past had shortage of teachers but when Mr. Sarfo Kantanka came, he has been actively involved in the posting of teachers here who hitherto refused to accept postings to this district. Just the beginning of this term, over 50 teachers have been posted to the Akrofuom District,” he said.

The DCE touted the role Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka played in the initiation and establishment of a Technical and Vocational Center at Amponyase in collaboration with the Assembly and the Church of Pentecost.

Again, through his initiative, two Technical and Vocational Centers will soon be set up at Adamso and Yaadome in collaboration with the Methodist Church and Birmingham respectively.

He commended him for his impactful leadership and stressed that he had raised the bar higher which would require the new Director to work extra hard to match.

He spoke about the importance of education as a key part of his vision to improve the living conditions of the people in the District and thanked Mr. Sarfo Kantanka for his invaluable contribution to that vision.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka thanked the DCE and other stakeholders for their cooperation during his tenure and urged them to extend the same to his successor to accelerate the improvement of standard of education in the District.

He was positive that the future of education in the District looked bright considering the work done so far and implored all stakeholders to sustain efforts targeting quality education for children in the area.