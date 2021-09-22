Outgoing Gushegu MCE rallies support for successor

Mr Musah Issah, outgoing Municipal Chief Executive for Gushegu in the Northern Region has appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area to extend unconditional support to the new Nominee for the area to propel development.

Mr Issah said “I expect the NPP fraternity in the Gushegu Constituency to extend their unconditional love, support and solidarity to the President’s Nominee (Mr Yaja Dawuni Robbert) to propel and actualise the good policies of the President.”

This was in a statement issued by Mr Issah at Gushegu and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Wednesday.

The statement also appealed to Assembly Members of the Gushegu Municipal Assembly to endorse the Nominee adding “Consultation has begun towards the confirmation process, which I trust and believe that it will be smooth and successful.”

It said “The Nominee happens to be one of us and already time has gone and we need to fast-track the whole process. Let us show him the love and togetherness.”

On behalf of the President, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development on Sunday, September 19, released the list of Nominees for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives for the various Assemblies across the country.

For the Gushegu Municipality, Mr Yaja Dawuni Robbert was announced as the President’s Nominee replacing Mr Issah, who had been serving in that capacity since 2017.

The statement extended Mr Issah’s appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve his people saying “May I use this medium to extend my deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the President (Nana Akufo-Addo) for the opportunity to serve in his government and more importantly the industrious members of the elephant fraternity in the great Gushegu Constituency spanning from 2017 to 2021.”

It said “I have been with the elephant family since my Senior High School days and I pledge to remain and capture more souls for the victory of the great NPP now and in the future in order to solidify the gains made over the years.”

It added “I expect the rank and file of the Kukurudu family to, in the interest of the Party, remain united because the future is bright and promising if we are united. United we stand, united we break the 8.”