Outgoing Hohoe MP, John-Peter Amewu, Congratulates His Successor and Urges NPP Supporters to Remain Resilient

John-Peter Amewu, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region, has expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of Hohoe for their support during his tenure.

He also thanked his loyal supporters for their unwavering dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout his time in office.

Following the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections, Mr. Amewu, who has served as Minister for Railway Development, took to social media to personally congratulate Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the newly elected MP for the constituency.

In his message, Amewu urged his supporters to view the outcome not as an end, but as the beginning of a new chapter in their political journey. “Let us not consider our defeat as the end of our journey; it is just the beginning of a new chapter. The energy and passion demonstrated must continue to guide us as we forge ahead. Let us remain steadfast in our resolve, knowing that a brighter future is still within reach,” he conveyed.

Amewu made history as the first NPP MP for Hohoe, a seat that has now reverted to the NDC following the recent elections. Despite the loss, he remains optimistic and determined, encouraging his supporters to maintain their commitment to the party as they look to the future.