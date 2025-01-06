Outgoing Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin Criticizes Mahama’s ‘Operation Recover All Loot’ Committee

In a pointed address during the dissolution of the 8th Parliament on January 6, 2025, outgoing Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin launched a strong critique against President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s newly announced “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) committee.

Afenyo-Markin, who is set to transition into the role of Minority Leader, dismissed the initiative as unnecessary, lacking constitutional legitimacy, and driven by personal motives.

Afenyo-Markin made his stance clear, saying, “I want to add my voice to the call you made, that we should have a better way of dealing with issues of alleged corruption.” He stressed that matters of corruption should be handled through the proper legal channels, urging that the due process of law be allowed to take its course.

In his speech, Afenyo-Markin went on to condemn the establishment of ORAL, calling it a “needless committee” with no constitutional backing. He warned that the committee could lead to the disruption of governance, saying, “If we allow this committee to continue with its so-called wild goose chase, it will disturb the governance of this country.”

He also expressed concerns that the committee could foster a politically charged atmosphere, undermining public trust in state institutions. “We don’t need any so-called ORAL. We have institutions of the state. However unhappy we are with their work, we must support them to do their work,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin also highlighted the potential for the committee to overreach, leading to an environment where political figures might use it as a tool to pursue personal vendettas. His warning struck a chord with some MPs, as he cautioned against the idea of individuals being harassed based on suspicions of corruption, stating, “We don’t want people to be chasing others into their houses, going into their rooms, thinking that their government is in office, so they should chase people on suspicion of so-called corruption.”

This bold stance from Afenyo-Markin has sparked a fresh debate on the role of committees in combating corruption, with many questioning whether the ORAL committee could inadvertently politicize the fight against graft and destabilize the country’s governance. As the 9th Parliament takes shape, the tension over the committee is likely to continue to be a point of contention between the incoming administration and opposition figures.