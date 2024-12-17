Outgoing Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson Promises Accountable Leadership Under Mahama Administration

The outgoing Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured Ghanaians that the incoming Mahama administration will prioritize governance founded on integrity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

He emphasized that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not engage in greed or impunity, offering a stark contrast to the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a message shared on his X page, Dr. Forson highlighted the NDC’s significant electoral achievement, claiming over 50 seats in Parliament and transforming the NPP into a “micro minority.” He attributed this success to the resilience of the Ghanaian people and expressed gratitude for their trust in the party. “We hear you, and we will not betray your trust. Unlike the NPP, we will uphold governance rooted in integrity, probity, and accountability,” Dr. Forson declared.

He further stressed that the NDC’s leadership would be defined by a commitment to listening to the people, delivering for their needs, and building a brighter future for Ghana. “No to greed, impunity, and disrespect for the rule of law—yes to leadership that listens and delivers for the people!” he stated.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has cautioned his supporters not to become complacent after the NPP’s defeat, noting that Ghanaians will hold the NDC to the same high standards by which they judged the outgoing government. Speaking at a meeting with the Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council, Mahama warned against excessive rejoicing, saying, “Ghanaians are measuring us with the same yardstick… they have always held the NDC to a higher standard because we are a social democracy and they are a property-owning democracy.”

The weight of these expectations is also acknowledged by Ningo-Prampram lawmaker Samuel Nartey George, who has been re-elected in the 2024 general elections. He emphasized that the Mahama administration must understand it holds power in trust for the people of Ghana. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” George said. He also called for divine guidance for President Mahama, noting that the country faces significant challenges after inheriting what he described as a “colossal mess” from the outgoing NPP government. “Only God can guide him to lead this country right,” George added, underscoring the immense responsibility on the shoulders of the incoming leadership.

As the NDC prepares to take office, both the party’s leaders and the electorate understand that the true test of governance will lie in the fulfillment of promises and the successful management of the nation’s economic and social challenges.