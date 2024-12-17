Outgoing Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mocks NPP’s Defeat in Parliament

The outgoing Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has sharply criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its significant loss in the 2024 general elections, boasting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reduced the NPP to a “micro minority” by claiming more than 50 parliamentary seats.

In a post on his X page, Dr. Forson, the lawmaker for Ejumako Enyan Essiam, celebrated the NDC’s victory as a powerful statement from the people of Ghana, stating, “Together, we’ve achieved the incredible—transforming the NPP into a micro minority by claiming over 50 seats. But this victory isn’t ours alone; it’s a powerful statement from the true masters of our democracy—the resilient people of Ghana.”

Dr. Forson reassured Ghanaians that the incoming Mahama administration would prioritize integrity and accountability. He stressed that under the NDC, governance would be rooted in fairness, unlike the NPP’s alleged tendencies toward greed and impunity. “We hear you, and we will not betray your trust. Unlike the NPP, we will uphold governance rooted in integrity, probity, and accountability. No to greed, impunity, and disrespect for the rule of law—yes to leadership that listens and delivers for the people! Let’s keep building a brighter Ghana, together,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has cautioned his supporters not to become complacent following the NPP’s defeat, noting that Ghanaians would hold the NDC to the same standards they applied to the outgoing government. In a meeting with the Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council, Mahama reminded his supporters that the NDC, as a social democracy, is held to higher expectations than the NPP, which he described as a property-owning democracy.

Mahama warned against excessive celebration, saying, “We should not be too happy about the defeat of the NPP because Ghanaians are measuring with the same yardstick. Ghanaians have always held the NDC to a higher standard because we are a social democracy and they are a property-owning democracy.”

Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George, who was re-elected in the 2024 elections, also highlighted the weight of the expectations on Mahama’s leadership. Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, he expressed humility in the NDC’s victory, adding that only divine guidance could help Mahama navigate the challenges ahead. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” George said. “The expectations Ghanaians have placed on us are immense… Only God can guide him to lead this country right, given the colossal mess and the gargantuan damage we are inheriting.”

As the NDC prepares for its return to power, party leaders are acutely aware of the significant expectations placed upon them, with a focus on transparent and accountable governance in the years ahead.