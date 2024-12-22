Outgoing MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah Claims NDC’s Victory in 2024 Elections Resulted from Black Magic

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the outgoing Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, has stirred controversy with his recent comments regarding the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) sweeping victory in the 2024 general elections.

Rather than attributing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat to the widely acknowledged internal challenges and voter dissatisfaction, Acquah has suggested a different cause—spiritual manipulation.

In an interview with Oyerepa TV, Acquah questioned the electoral dynamics, asserting that the NDC’s victory defied logical patterns observed in past elections. “You can call it spiritual manipulation or something of that sort,” he said, referring to the NDC’s substantial lead despite a low turnout from their supporters. “It’s surprising how many of their supporters didn’t even step out to vote, yet they managed to secure such a significant lead.”

His comments have reignited discussions about the role of cultural beliefs in political discourse, particularly in Ghana, where spiritual interpretations often intersect with political narratives. Rather than acknowledging the NPP’s well-documented missteps—such as internal divisions and the economic hardships that influenced voter sentiment—Acquah downplayed the NDC’s performance, suggesting it was not as extraordinary as it appeared. “Let’s not exaggerate their success. If our supporters had turned out in their full numbers, the story would have been different,” he stated, dismissing the NDC’s victory as “not some miraculous achievement.”

The remarks have provoked mixed reactions across Ghana. While some NPP supporters have called for an investigation into potential external influences on the election results, political analysts have criticized Acquah for deflecting attention from the core issues plaguing the NPP. A political strategist noted that while his comments may resonate with some, they risk undermining the party’s efforts to rebuild trust and address the structural weaknesses that contributed to their loss.

In Akim Oda and beyond, residents have expressed concerns over the narrative, with some urging party leaders to focus on addressing the electorate’s concerns rather than resorting to excuses. One local shared, “We need less talk about spiritual manipulation and more focus on understanding why people lost confidence in the NPP. They should listen to the electorate instead of making excuses.”