Outgoing MP Edward Ennin Blames President Akufo-Addo for NPP’s 2024 Election Loss

Edward Ennin, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, has identified President Nana Akufo-Addo as one of the key reasons for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 on December 9, Ennin suggested that the president’s actions and decisions played a major role in the party’s loss. “The president is also somebody we should blame for this defeat,” Ennin stated, adding that internal party issues, such as corruption and the sidelining of key individuals, contributed significantly to the NPP’s poor performance.

Ennin, who was not surprised by the outcome, cited widespread allegations of corruption and the party leadership’s failure to address these concerns as crucial factors behind the defeat. “It had to do with the corruption that people were talking about, and the president wasn’t ready to do anything about it,” he said.

The outgoing MP also called for a reevaluation within the NPP, urging the party to bring back prominent figures such as Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, and Hopeson Adorye, who have been sidelined in recent years.

Ennin’s remarks reflect growing dissatisfaction within the NPP, as the party seeks to understand the root causes of its defeat in the face of internal divisions and public concerns over governance.

Listen to Mr. Edward Ennin’s interview from -45:08mins