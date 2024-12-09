Outgoing MP George Obeng Takyi Calls for Reconciliation within NPP After Crushing Defeat in 2024 Elections

Outgoing Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, Hon. George Obeng Takyi, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to prioritize reconciliation within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before the end of his tenure.

This plea comes in the aftermath of the NPP’s significant loss in the 2024 general elections, which has exposed deep divisions within the party.

Speaking with clear concern, Hon. Obeng Takyi stated, “President Akufo-Addo must as a matter of urgency call for reconciliation in the party before he leaves office. The cracks and pains are deep.” His comments reflect a sober recognition of the internal rifts that have plagued the NPP, particularly following a contentious primary process and the party’s subsequent electoral defeat.

The NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections has sparked calls for serious introspection. Many within the party, as well as political analysts, have pointed to unresolved tensions and perceived favoritism during the primaries as key factors that alienated critical party supporters and fueled factional divides. These internal fractures, some argue, played a major role in the party’s inability to secure a victory in the polls.