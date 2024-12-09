Outgoing MP George Obeng Takyi Calls on Akufo-Addo to Accept Responsibility for NPP’s 2024 Defeat

Hon. George Obeng Takyi, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Nkwanta, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to publicly take responsibility for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections.

In a candid interview with local radio, Obeng Takyi attributed the NPP’s electoral failure to internal divisions that arose from the party’s primaries. He criticized President Akufo-Addo for playing what he described as a “scheming role” during the selection process, which he believes fractured party unity and alienated supporters at the grassroots level.

The former MP emphasized that the party’s poor performance at the polls was a direct consequence of these internal rifts. “President Akufo-Addo should come out publicly to accept responsibility for NPP’s defeat,” Obeng Takyi said. “He must apologize to Ghanaians for the scheming role he played in the NPP primaries. The cracks created during that process cost us dearly.”

Obeng Takyi’s call comes after the NPP’s loss to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Dramani Mahama. The NDC’s victory has led to heightened political tensions, with Obeng Takyi’s comments highlighting the internal challenges that contributed to the NPP’s failure in the 2024 elections.