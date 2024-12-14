Outgoing MP Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Appointees for Arrogance

Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has blamed the arrogance of some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Key Point on TV3 on December 14, Appiah Kubi specifically singled out former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of becoming overly pompous and wielding more power than both the President and Vice President. “He was more powerful than the President and the Vice President, and that was why we wanted him out,” Appiah Kubi remarked.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of other ministers, alleging that many were “very arrogant.” Appiah Kubi suggested that this attitude contributed to the party’s poor performance in the elections, reflecting internal dissatisfaction with the leadership and management of key figures within the government.