Outgoing NPP Leader Afenyo-Markin Accuses NDC of Delaying Electoral Process After 2024 Elections

Outgoing leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly hindering the electoral process following the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Joy News, Afenyo-Markin accused the opposition party of frustrating efforts to conclude the electoral process, despite having already compiled their own results. He alleged that the NDC was intentionally delaying the process.

“It’s before them, and they’re just frustrating the process, delaying the process. They’ve compiled; they know they’ve lost,” Afenyo-Markin claimed.

The NPP leader pointed out that the NDC’s actions during the collation process raised concerns about their commitment to democratic principles. He emphasized that, based on their own collated figures, the NDC was aware of their defeat but was still challenging the results.

“In their own collated figures, they know they’ve lost. And now they are saying they cannot find their pink sheets, so they want to rely on the EC’s pink sheets,” Afenyo-Markin said.

Pink sheets, the official documents recording vote tallies at polling stations, have been crucial to ensuring transparency in Ghana’s electoral process. However, Afenyo-Markin suggested that the NDC’s inability to produce the pink sheets was a deliberate move to cast doubt on the official results.

“When a figure is mentioned, they now go tracing, pretending they don’t have the pink sheets, and yet they have compiled their results,” he remarked.

Afenyo-Markin concluded by urging the NDC to cease its actions, stating, “I think the NDC should stop this. It won’t help us. This is not democracy.”