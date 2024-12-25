Outgoing President Akufo-Addo Declares Ghana’s Destiny for Greatness in Christmas Message

In his final Christmas message to the people of Ghana, outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized the nation’s potential for greatness, urging citizens to appreciate and safeguard the peace they enjoy.

He underscored the importance of unity and the collective effort required to nurture Ghana’s promise as a prosperous and harmonious nation.

“Together, guided by the light of hope and the spirit of love, we can achieve extraordinary things,” Akufo-Addo stated, expressing optimism for the future. He added, “May the coming year bring us closer to the Ghana of our dreams, and may God continue to bless our nation and its people abundantly.”

Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the country, describing it as an honor. He urged all citizens to protect the peace, unity, and potential of the nation as they look toward a brighter future.