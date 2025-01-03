Outgoing President Akufo-Addo Highlights Ghana’s Sports Infrastructure Achievements in Final Address

In his final State of the Nation Address on Friday, January 3, outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo took a moment to celebrate Ghana’s significant strides in sports infrastructure during his time in office.

He emphasized the importance of these developments, particularly in relation to the country’s successful hosting of the 13th African Games in Accra.

Akufo-Addo proudly highlighted the construction of over 150 AstroTurf pitches nationwide and the rehabilitation of existing stadiums as key accomplishments. These efforts, he noted, have not only improved local sports facilities but also elevated Ghana’s status as a leading hub for international sporting events.

“The construction of some 150 Astroturf pitches across the country and the rehabilitation of existing stadia has bolstered Ghana’s standard as a hub for international sport including hosting successfully, despite all odds, the 2023 All African Games,” Akufo-Addo stated.

The 2023 African Games, which were held in Ghana for the first time, were a landmark achievement for the country. Over 13,000 athletes and officials from across the continent participated in the event, which took place from March 8 to 23, 2024, across ten venues. Ghana’s impressive performance resulted in 69 medals, underscoring the impact of improved facilities on the country’s athletic prowess.

The development of these sports facilities was backed by a substantial investment of $195 million, which funded the construction of the Borteyman Sports Complex and the completion of the University of Ghana Stadium. This infrastructure overhaul not only supported the successful hosting of the African Games but also set the stage for future international competitions, positioning Ghana as a competitive player in global sports.

As President Akufo-Addo reflects on his tenure, these infrastructural developments are among the key highlights of his administration, representing a long-term commitment to enhancing the nation’s sports capabilities and international standing. With these upgrades in place, Ghana is poised to continue its growth in the sports sector, providing a foundation for future generations of athletes to thrive.