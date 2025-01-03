Outgoing President Akufo-Addo Urges Completion of Agenda 111 Hospitals Under Mahama Administration

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the incoming administration of John Dramani Mahama to prioritize the completion of the “Agenda 111” hospitals, a significant health infrastructure initiative introduced under his leadership.

Akufo-Addo, reflecting on his administration’s efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, highlighted the Agenda 111 project as one of the most important interventions of his tenure. The project, which involves the construction of 111 district hospitals and two psychiatric hospitals across Ghana, was launched to address the critical gaps in healthcare services in districts without major health facilities.

“The most important intervention is the Agenda 111 project that we have embarked upon. I am hoping that the incoming Mahama administration will ensure that the project is completed so we can have our health infrastructure in a sound state,” President Akufo-Addo said, stressing the need for the continuity of the initiative for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The project has made notable progress, with three facilities already commissioned and others at various stages of construction. Despite these advancements, several hospitals are still in the foundation stage, and additional funding is required to speed up their completion. Akufo-Addo expressed his optimism that the incoming administration will focus on ensuring the successful execution of the program.

“Over the years, I have worked diligently to build a reliable health system. I am optimistic that this initiative will be seen through to the end for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” the outgoing president remarked.

The Agenda 111 initiative has faced financial challenges, with millions of dollars already invested. However, President Akufo-Addo remains hopeful that its completion will significantly improve the country’s healthcare infrastructure and leave a lasting legacy for the nation. He reiterated the importance of governance continuity in addressing the long-term needs of the country’s health sector.